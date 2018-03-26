Greek former finance minister and anti-austerity maverick Yanis Varoufakis on Monday launched a new party, part of a movement in several European countries to contest EU elections next year.

"We will not mince our words," the 57-year-old economics professor told a news conference, seated on a theatre stage next to a red neon sign bearing the new party's name: MeRA25.

Pledging to "bring realistic hope" to Greece, Varoufakis said the grassroots pro-European movement is composed of "people of the left and liberalism, greens and feminists."

MeRA25 is part of DiEM25, a transnational anti-establishment movement urging a "new deal" for a continent hit by the fallout of the 2008 economic crisis.

The name is an acronym for Movement for Democracy in Europe (by) 2025.

"We don't really (have a European parliament)," he said.

"(It) has always been there as a fig leaf for the lack of genuine democratic processes."