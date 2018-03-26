WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kosovo arrests senior Serbian official after trespass
Kosovo authorities said Marko Djuric, the head of the Serbian government office on Kosovo, entered the town of Mitrovica without authorisation.
Kosovo arrests senior Serbian official after trespass
Kosovar police officers scuffle with Kosovar Serb protesters in northern Mitrovica on March 26, 2018. after the arrest of a senior Serbian official. / AFP
March 26, 2018

Kosovo police on Monday arrested a senior Serbian official after he crossed into the disputed territory and travelled to the flashpoint town of Mitrovica in defiance of a ban, a police spokesman said.

Marko Djuric, Belgrade's chief negotiator for the former Serbian province that proclaimed independence in 2008, "was arrested and we are taking him to a police centre in Pristina," spokesman Baki Kelani said.

Kosovo authorities said earlier that Djuric did not obtain authorisation to enter their territory.

Serbian officials visiting Kosovo commonly seek Pristina's approval before visiting areas with an ethnic Serb population.

Hooded police, holding automatic weapons and accompanied by armoured vehicles, were deployed from the Serbian border to Mitrovica to prevent several Serbian officials from entering Kosovo, according to an AFP correspondent.

However, Djuric arrived in Mitrovica despite the ban.

He was accompanied by Nikola Selakovic, an advisor to President Aleksandar Vucic.

Recommended

Kosovo authorities did not provide any information on Selakovic. 

Police had to make their way through a hall where Djuric was attending a conference, using tear gas to disperse dozens of Mitrovica residents who were trying to intervene.

Nearly 20 years after the 1998-1999 war between Serb forces and Kosovo pro-independence ethnic Albanian guerillas, Mitrovica remains divided between ethnic Serbs, living north of the Ibar river, and ethnic Albanians, south of it.

International forces are still deployed in the divided town.

About 115 countries have recognised Kosovo's independence over the past 10 years.

However, Serbia and dozens of other states, including its ally Russia, have not.

Today Kosovo, which has a population of 1.8 million, is home to some 120,000 ethnic Serbs

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report