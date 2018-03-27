Uzbekistan offered on Tuesday to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, a move that could make Tashkent a player in settling the decades-long conflict in the neighbouring country.

The former Soviet republic is seeking to raise its international profile as part of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's campaign to open up the nation of 32 million and attract foreign investment after decades of isolation and economic stagnation.

"... We stand ready to create all necessary conditions, at any stage of the peace process, to arrange on the territory of Uzbekistan direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement," Mirziyoyev told a conference in Tashkent attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.