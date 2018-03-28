WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian farmers demand a long-term solution to agricultural decline
Farmers say they get poor prices for their products and most of the profit goes to middlemen, putting them in debt they can't handle.
Indian farmers demand a long-term solution to agricultural decline
An Indian farmer checks his wheat crop, which was damaged in the heavy rains on the outskirts of Amritsar on March 21, 2018. / AFP
March 28, 2018

Indian officials are struggling to find a way to help farmers across the country as many of them can not earn enough money to survive and cover the costs of farming.

About half of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and farmers say they get poor prices for their products, while the most of the profit goes to middlemen.

The Indian government offered to pay off the farmer's debts, but economists say this strategy cannot be a long-term solution.

Recommended

TRT World 's Rebecca Bundhun reports from Nashik.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report