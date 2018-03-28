Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday elected Win Myint, a loyalist of Aung San Suu Kyi, as the country's new president. Suu Kyi retains her executive authority over the government.

The vote comes as Myanmar's civilian government has struggled to implement peace and national reconciliation as the politically powerful military continues its campaign against the Muslim Rohingya minority, a policy which some in the international community including the UN have labelled ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar's military ruled the country for a half-century during which it was accused of widespread abuses before partially handing power to a civilian government in 2016. It is still in charge of security matters and faces accusations of rights abuses, especially in its recent crackdown in Rakhine state, pushing over half a million Rohingya to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Like his predecessor Htin Kyaw, who retired last week for reasons of ill health, Win Myint, 66, has been a Suu Kyi loyalist of many years and a long-time member of her National League for Democracy (NLD), an affiliation which earned him a brief spell as a political prisoner more than two decades ago under the previous military government.

When Suu Kyi's government was installed in 2016, she said she would be "above the president," a situation amenable to both the president and the public.

Specially created position

The job of state counsellor was created especially for Suu Kyi because she is constitutionally banned from the presidency. A clause in the 2008 military-drafted constitution bars anyone with a foreign spouse or child from holding the job. It clearly targeted Suu Kyi, whose two sons are British, as was her late husband.

Myanmar's president is elected by a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament from among the country's three vice presidents, representing respectively the lower house, the upper house and the military, which under the constitution holds special privileges in the country's administration including a 25 percent share of parliamentary seats and the three security portfolios in the cabinet.