Thousands of Syrian residents have been forced out of their homes in Syria’s eastern Ghouta to the tent camps in Idlib in the north. The mass evacuation began on March 22, after weeks of intense aerial bombardment that caused more than 1,500 deaths. Syrian regime ally Russia brokered a deal between two of the opposition groups controlling the area to surrender, and to leave the enclave with civilian residents.

Russia guaranteed that the civilians and fighters who wanted to stay in the areas would be protected from the Syrian regime’s persecution and the others would be safely evacuated.

But as the air strikes continue in the areas, the civilians feel it’s not safe to stay in Ghouta, saying the evacuation is rather a forced displacement.

For five years, a Syrian regime siege hugely limited access to basic necessities including food and healthcare in Ghouta, and blocked exits of the area.

Many of them are upset to leave their homes now, even though most of the residential areas have been destroyed by the regime and Russian air strikes.

Everyone bid their farewells in different ways. Some took last pictures in front of their homes - which are now simply rubble, some sang their grief.