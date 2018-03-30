Mexican presidential candidates on Friday kicked off a three-month race to the election with pledges to transform an entrenched corrupt political system.

Two of four presidential hopefuls launched their campaigns just after the midnight starting gun for the countdown to Mexico's July 1 vote, tapping into disapproval over corruption scandals under the ruling party that has governed for most of the past century.

Voter anger so far favors leftwing dissenter Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, 64, who will launch his own anti-corruption focused campaign on Sunday and holds a double digit lead in most polls.

Second-place contender Ricardo Anaya, 39, running for the right-left coalition "For Mexico in Front", launched his campaign just after midnight on Friday, hosting a hackathon for 1,000 youths to work together on technology-driven ideas to combat corruption and violence.

"Mexico is going to change," Anaya told the crowd of cheering young people. "This corrupt government has its days numbered."

Kickbacks and pilfering that undermine public services, believed to cost Mexico billions of dollars each year, have emerged as the main campaign issue.

All the candidates vow a clampdown, with measures including removing immunity for the president and creating a truth commission to study past crimes.

Anaya has pitched himself as a forward-thinking alternative both to the unpopular PRI and Lopez Obrador's personalized leadership.

A Lopez Obrador government could mark a change in direction for Mexico, with a less accommodating approach to the United States and a more cautious view of foreign investment. He has pledged to closely study billions of dollars of energy and infrastructure contracts.

Critics have said uncertainty surrounding his policies will choke business, while Lopez Obrador says uncertainty is better than turning a blind eye to corruption.