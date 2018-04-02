April 2, 2018
Ancient sculptures that were missing for decades after being stolen during Lebanon's civil war are on display in Beirut once again.
This is thanks to a global fight against antiquities smuggling, a problem that has increased over the past 15 years since the invasion of Iraq, and the war in Syria.
As TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports, five marble statues were among a haul of hundreds that Lebanese militiamen took from a storehouse in the early 1980s.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies