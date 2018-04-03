A former member of the PKK-affiliated YPG, who was kidnapped from his home when he was 18, has spoken out about the group's recruitment methods in northwestern Syria.

“They broke into our house ... and took me by force. They blindfolded me and put me in a truck. When I opened my eyes I was in a Kafr Jana camp. They locked me in a room for 10 days. Then they put me in a training programme,” says a Kurdish boy in Syria’s Afrin region.

He returned to his family after the area was recently cleared of the group by the Turkish military and Free Syrian Army.