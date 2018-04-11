The most powerful Republican in the US Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan, said on Wednesday he will not seek re-election in November, in a blow to President Donald Trump's party as it faces a bruising fight in midterm elections.

Ryan, who is second in line to the presidency, said he would serve as speaker through the November elections and into early January, the end of his term.

"This is a job that does not last forever," Ryan told reporters.

"I am announcing that this year will be my last one as member of the House."

The 48-year-old Wisconsin Republican only reluctantly assumed the House speakership in 2015 and never fully embraced Trump.

But he said his decision to retire was driven by a desire to spend more time with his family and not by the turmoil in the White House.

"What I realise is if I am here for one more term my kids will only have a weekend dad. I just can't let that happen," he said.

Trump paid tribute to Ryan as "a truly good man."

Ryan, a fiscal conservative who ran for vice president in 2012 on Mitt Romney's ticket, gave no hint of his future political ambitions.

His most important achievement as speaker was passage in December of a major tax overhaul that included steep cuts in corporate taxes.

Rumors about his departure have swirled for months in Washington, where earlier this year the talk of his retirement grew so loud that the speaker publicly knocked down the reports.

But at the time he also said, after 20 years in Congress, he would sit down with his wife later this year to map out their future.