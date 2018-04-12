A few days after President Donald Trump announced that the US would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, prompting worldwide protests and an urgent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members in Istanbul, a London-based Saudi-funded online newspaper published an interview in Arabic with Israeli Intelligence and Transport Minister Yisrael Katz.

The interview, published during the height of condemnations from the Arab and Islamic world and beyond regarding the US’ move, covered topics such as curtailing Iranian influence in the region, threats posed by Hezbollah, Trump’s Jerusalem decision and the future of Palestine.

But the first topic the minister touched on was not about regional politics, but the revival of a railway that would connect Israel to Saudi Arabia.

“This is not a dream at all. This can be realised if there is a will,” the minister said, using discussions on the benefits of such a project as a jumping-off point for regional politics.

Unlike the environment Israel found itself in during its establishment in Palestine 70 years ago, it has forged ties with several unlikely allies and partners in the region as the dynamics in the Middle East are increasingly shaped by Saudi Arabia’s attempts to counter Iran’s growing presence and power in the region.

So, what is the proposed railway? And what does it have to do with the transformation of regional alliances?

Railway to connect Israel to the Gulf

Katz’s proposal is to “revive” the historic Hejaz railway by extending the current Haifa-Beit Shein train line in Israel into Jordan and joining it with an extra line extending from the Palestinian city of Jenin. New tracks would be laid in Jordan from the crossing to Irbid, which would connect with existing and new lines extending north to Damascus, east towards Baghdad, and south through Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea and the Gulf. The proposal also includes building an additional line that would connect the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank to the rest of the railway.

"My vision to connect Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states and Jordan to the Haifa port and the Mediterranean Sea will transform Israel into a centre for naval transport and strengthen the Israeli economy,” Katz said.

The 2019 budget allocated 15 million shekels ($4.3 billion) to extend the current railway to Sheikh Hussein border crossing in Jordan.

“This is a realistic vision that I am advancing in partnership with the American government and other relevant international bodies," Katz continued.

“I have already started working ... I am in touch with very senior elements in the US administration,” he said.

After the start of the Syrian war in 2011, much of the goods from Europe and Turkey that passed through Syria to the rest of the Arab world started taking a route through Israel and Jordan due to the security situation. However, Israeli officials say that the Haifa port has limited capacity, and a train line would be more efficient compared to the trucks that are current crossing through Israel.

The century-old Hejaz railway was originally built during the early 20th century by Sultan Abdulhamid II to connect Damascus to Mecca as a way of transporting Muslims for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, but it also had political, economic and military significance. The railway fell out of use over years due to damage from Zionist terrorism, and through the building of new railways.

Bypassing Iran

The development of a train line through Jordan down to the Gulf would also allow Israel and partner countries to bypass Lebanon, which is controlled by Hezbollah, one of Israel’s greatest foes and Syria. Israel and Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Syria have fought several wars together. While Israel has signed peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan, it does not have such deals with Syria and Lebanon.

The railway would also provide an alternative route to the strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, which is controlled by Iran.

“This [railway] will connect the Arabian [Persian] Gulf to the port of Haifa ... A Chinese company will soon activate a new seaport in Haifa and propose to the Gulf States a short route ... to reach Haifa and to transport and receive goods from Europe and the United States via the Mediterranean at a lower cost, not through the western ports in the Arabian Gulf,” said Katz in his interview with Elaph.