Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno on Friday confirmed the deaths of three members of a journalist team kidnapped by renegade Colombian rebels – and quickly launched a retaliatory military operation in the area where they were snatched.

"Sadly, we have information confirming the murder of our fellow countrymen," Moreno told reporters in Quito, two hours after the expiry of a 12-hour deadline he had given captors to prove the trio was still alive – or else face a "forceful" response.

"We have resumed ... military and police operations in the strip of land by the border where they were previously suspended, and I am immediately sending in a deployment of elite units from the army and the police," Moreno said.

Colombia said it's ready to support the Ecuadorian government in the situation.

"I've been in constant contact with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno. I spoke with him again yesterday. I reiterated our solidarity as well as our readiness to support the Ecuadorian government in this situation," Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said.

"Colombia has a lot of experience in the fight against these kinds of criminal organisations, and we have made available to Ecuador all of our capabilities."

TRT World spoke with Quito-based journalist Julia Muldavin for more details.

Journalists seized by rogue FARC rebels