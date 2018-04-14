The Russian ambassador to the United States has condemned US-led air strikes on Syria, which he said pose a threat to Russia.

Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Friday (US eastern time) that Russia had warned that "such actions will not be left without consequences" and "all responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris."

Overnight, US, British and French forces launched more than 100 missiles from ships and manned aircraft, targeting three of Syria's main chemical weapons facilities.

The strikes were a response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on the Syrian town of Douma last Saturday (April 7), which killed dozens of civilians.

Syria and its ally Russia denied the alleged attack took place. Moscow on Friday accused Britain of helping to stage the Douma incident to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

The chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said the strikes were a violation of international law and probably designed to prevent investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog from doing their work.

"It's ... highly likely an attempt to create complications for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission which was just starting its work in Syria's Douma, or an attempt to completely derail it," Interfax on Saturday quoted Kosachev as saying.

A team of inspectors from the OPCW arrived in Syria on Thursday and Friday. They had been expected to start their investigation into the alleged Douma attack on Saturday.

Russia calls UN Security Council meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the US-led missile attack on Syria and has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin said the US actions in Syria made the humanitarian catastrophe there worse and caused pain for civilians. He also said the actions had damaged international relations.

Syrians gather in defiance

Hundreds of Syrians gathered at landmark squares in the capital Damascus, following the strikes. They honked car horns, flashed victory signs and waved Syrian flags in support of the Assad regime.

Damascus condemned what it called the "brutal, barbaric aggression" by the US and its allies, adding that the strikes would hinder the OPCW probe into the alleged gas attack in Douma that prompted Saturday's attack.

"Good souls will not be humiliated," the Syrian regime tweeted after the air strikes began.

Turkey welcomes strikes

Turkey welcomed the air strikes targeting the Assad regime as an "appropriate reaction" in retaliation for the suspected chemical attack that left dozens dead.

"We welcome this operation that articulates the conscience of all humanity in the face of the Douma attack which has a strong suspicion of being carried out by the regime," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.