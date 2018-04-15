The Bangladeshi government and the United Nations refugee agency on Sunday disputed Myanmar’s claim it had repatriated five members of a Rohingya family, saying neither the government of Bangladesh nor the aid agency had any involvement in any such repatriation.

Abul Kalam, the Bangladeshi government’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, said a family of five who were in the Konarpara area in no man’s land between the two countries, had re-entered Myanmar territory and had been taken to the reception centre set up by Myanmar.

“This is in no way a repatriation, rather it is propaganda,” Kalam said.

Separately, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Sunday it had no direct knowledge of this case and was not consulted or involved in this reported return.

Myanmar’s government on Saturday said it had repatriated the first family of Rohingya refugees, among 700,000 who fled a brutal crackdown. Rights groups slammed the move as a publicity stunt which ignored warnings over the security of returnees.

The stateless Muslim minority has been massing in squalid refugee camps across the border in Bangladesh since the Myanmar army launched a ruthless campaign against the community in northern Rakhine state last August.

The UN says the operation amounts to ethnic cleansing, but Myanmar has denied the charge, saying its troops targeted Rohingya militants.

According to a Myanmar government statement posted late Saturday, one family of refugees became the first to be processed in newly built reception centres earlier in the day.

“The five members of a family ... came back to Taungpyoletwei town repatriation camp in Rakhine state this morning,” said a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the government’s Information Committee.

Bangladesh and Myanmar vowed to begin repatriation in January but the plan has been repeatedly delayed as both sides blame the other for a lack of preparation.

The post described the family as 'Muslim', in line with a government policy not to use the word 'Rohingya', which authorities do not recognise as an ethnicity.

Authorities determined "whether they were once living here" and provided the family with National Verification Cards, a form of ID that falls short of citizenship and has been rejected by Rohingya leaders who want full rights.

Photos posted alongside the statement showed one man, two women, a young girl and a boy receiving the ID cards and getting health checks.