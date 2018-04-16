WORLD
Turkey reaches out to orphans in Afghanistan
Ankara has identified child welfare as one of the areas where it can help the war-ravaged country where four decades of violence have left more than two million children orphaned.
Turkey's Maarif Foundation that works to promote education worldwide has supplied teachers for free for the orphanage built recently by Ankara in Mazar i Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city. / TRTWorld
Four decades of war in Afghanistan have not only brought death and destruction across the south Asian country; the violence has rendered a large number of children orphaned.

Turkey has identified child welfare as one of the areas where it help the war-torn country where the number of orphans has now reached more than two million.

An orphanage housing an estimated number of 1,600 children has been built by Ankara in the outskirts of Mazar i Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city.

Turkey's Maarif Foundation, which works to promote education worldwide, has supplied teachers for free.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Mazar i Sharif.

