Four decades of war in Afghanistan have not only brought death and destruction across the south Asian country; the violence has rendered a large number of children orphaned.

Turkey has identified child welfare as one of the areas where it help the war-torn country where the number of orphans has now reached more than two million.

An orphanage housing an estimated number of 1,600 children has been built by Ankara in the outskirts of Mazar i Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city.