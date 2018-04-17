The regime of Syria's Bashar al Assad and its allies have launched fresh operations to capture opposition-held parts of the northern Homs province, Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondents based in the area reported on Tuesday.

After gaining full control of eastern Ghouta, a suburb of capital Damascus, the regime and its allies now appear to have set their sights on opposition-held parts of Homs and additional territories in central Syria, AA reported.

According to AA reporters in Homs, in the past three days, regime forces have captured the villages of Wadi al Hubbiya, Wadi al Qurbat, Ard al Jassiya, Ard Kabir al Sheyha, Zahrat Jebabi and Zahrat Jassiya.

During the course of the regime’s ground operations, the Teblise and Rastan districts of Homs, Deir Ful, Camp Malluk, Musrefiya, Zarafani and Tirmala – all of which are home to large civilian populations – were targeted by regime warplanes, rockets and gunfire.

Local sources say the regime’s main objective is to secure the Salamiya highway linking Aleppo to northern Homs, after which it hopes to seize a 600-square-kilometre area currently held by the opposition.

For the last five years, roughly 200,000 people have remained under siege in northern Homs.

Backed by Russian air power, the regime and its allies recently seized eastern Ghouta – one of the last rebel strongholds on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus – following sustained attacks and a five-year siege.

Daesh pocket targeted outside Damascus

The Syrian army began preparatory shelling for an assault on the last area outside its control near Damascus on Tuesday, a commander in the pro-regime alliance said, building on its recent capture of the major suburb of eastern Ghouta.

Recovering the Yarmouk camp and neighbouring areas located south of the city would give Assad complete control over Syria's capital, further consolidating his grip on power.

Yarmouk, Syria's biggest camp for Palestinian refugees since the mid-20th century, has been under the control of Daesh for several years. Although the vast majority of residents have fled, the United Nations says thousands remain.

Assad has benefited from Russian air power since 2015 to regain large swathes of Syria, putting him in his strongest position since the early months of the war now in its eighth year.