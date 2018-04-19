TÜRKİYE
18 pro-coup soldiers get life sentence for killing Turkish hero Halisdemir
Ankara court hands out Fetullah Terrorist Organization-linked convicts to aggravated life sentences for murdering fellow officer Omer Halisdemir, who resisted the July 2016 defeated coup.
Omer Halisdemir, who was killed during the coup attempt night after he shot dead a senior coup plotter, became the symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance against the defeated coup. / AA
April 19, 2018

An Ankara court on Thursday handed down aggravated life sentences to 18 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) convicts for their roles in the murder of a Turkish officer during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey,  a judicial source said.

Omer Halisdemir was killed during the night of defeated coup on July 15, 2016, after he shot dead a senior coup plotter. 

He became the symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance against the coup bid.

Halisdemir shot pro-coup Brig Gen Semih Terzi in the head after the latter attempted to seize control of the Special Forces Command in capital Ankara. 

Pro-coup soldiers later killed Halisdemir.

FETO blamed for coup

Turkey says FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
