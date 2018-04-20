George Soros' Open Society Foundations will close their office in Budapest and move their eastern European operations to Berlin, Austria'sDie Pressenewspaper reported on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed Soros, a Hungarian-born US financier, for a host of ills and pushed through legislation cracking down on non-governmental organisations called the "Stop Soros" laws which drew international criticism.

The Hungarian news web site 444.hu said the Open Society Foundations office would shut by August 31 and move first to Vienna then on to Berlin.

Reuters was not been able to immediately reach the Open Society Foundations either in Budapest or New York.

Orban, a self-styled champion of what he calls an "illiberal democracy", has long been at odds with Soros' network of NGO's which promote liberal values around the world.

The Hungarian premier has for years waged a campaign against migration into Europe, an issue at the centre of his re-election bid which resulted in a third landslide victory this month.