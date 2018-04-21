Violent protests against a proposed change to Nicaragua's pension system have left at least 10 people dead over two days, the government said on Friday.

In the biggest protests in President Daniel Ortega's 11 years in office in this poor Central American country, people are angry over the plan because workers and employers would have to chip in more toward the retirement system.

The government is willing to hold a dialogue and Ortega will issue a formal call on Saturday, Vice President Rosario Murillo said, adding: "At least 10 compatriots have died."

Demonstrations rocked the capital Managua and nearby cities for a third day.

TRT World's Usmaan Lone reports.

"Taking from the pockets"

The new law, besides increasing employer and employee contributions, would cut the overall pension amount by five percent.

"We are against these reforms, which means we're against this government taking from the pockets of Nicaraguans," said Juan Bautista.

He said riot police brutally attacked demonstrators like him because "the dictator does not like people to protest."

A woman nearby shouted: "The people are tired of this repression!"