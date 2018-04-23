A Belgian court on Monday sentenced the Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of attempted 'terrorist murder' of police during a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016.

Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday.

The court said the "terror character" of the shooting was clearly established in the incident when Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari sought to escape after they were found in a hideout in a Brussels suburb.

Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in attacks on Paris in November 2015. Prosecutors say he is lone survivor of the Daesh suicide squad.

TRT World spoke with Kevin Ozebek in Brussels for more details.

Strict security

Earlier, Belgian security forces mounted a major operation around the imposing Palace of Justice building in Brussels for the verdict.

Abdeslam, 28, a Belgian-born French national, was transported to the court from France for the first day of the trial amid tight security including a helicopter escort, while Tunisian national Ayari, 24, is in jail in Belgium.

On the first day of the trial, Abdeslam proclaimed that he would only put his "trust in Allah" and accused the court of being biased against Muslims.

He then refused to attend the rest of the proceedings.

Three police officers were wounded in the gun battle after police acting on a tip-off over the Paris attacks raided a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.