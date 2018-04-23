Taliban attacks in western Afghanistan killed 14 soldiers and policemen on Monday as Kabul residents prepared to bury their loved ones slain in a horrific bombing by Daesh that targeted a voter registration centre the day before, killing 57.

In near-simultaneous attacks in western Badghis province, a large number of insurgents attacked army units in the district of Ab Kamari, killing nine soldiers, said Ghulam Sarwar Haidari, the deputy provincial police chief.

At the same time, another group of insurgents struck police in Qadis district, killing five policemen. Sharafuddin Majidi, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the casualty tolls.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks in Badghis in a statement to the media.

The attacks came on the heels of Sunday's suicide bombing in Kabul. The staggering casualty toll: 57 dead and 119 wounded underscored the struggles the government faces to rein in militant assaults even in large and well-protected urban centres.

The Kabul explosion echoed across the city around xxx GMT (10am local) , shattering windows miles from the attack site, leaving the pavement covered with bodies and blood stains and destroying nearby vehicles.

The bomber targeted civilians who were registering for national identification cards, Kabul police said. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.