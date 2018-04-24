Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was under pressure from widespread street unrest Monday despite backing down on a contentious pension reform plan that triggered days of violence in which at least 27 people have been killed.

Tens of thousands of people poured into the streets of the capital Managua in the evening hours to demand an end to the repression against protesters in the latest anti-government demonstration.

Workers, students, business people and ordinary residents carried Nicaraguan flags and wore white or black shirts as they marched peacefully while singing the national anthem or shouting slogans against the government and in favor of arrested students.

Students leading the protests vowed to keep up their demonstrations until the 72-year-old leader and his wife, vice-president Rosario Murillo, are ousted.

In a bid to ease the tension, Ortega and Murillo held a press conference in which they promised to free those arrested during the protests in order "to create a basis for dialogue."

Death toll increased

The death toll increased after officials said a policeman had succumbed to injuries sustained on Sunday and the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights also upped its count of victims by one.

Street protests are extremely rare in Nicaragua, where the army maintains a very tight grip on public order, with the current wave of unrest being the worst ever seen during Ortega's 11 years in power.

With the situation on a knife-edge in the Central American nation, Washington ordered the families of US diplomatic personnel to leave.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "restraint on all sides" and urged the government to "ensure the protection of human rights of all citizens, particularly the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression."

Despite Ortega's U-turn, Nicaragua's main private business association -- which has been an ally throughout his time in office -- went ahead with the latest anti-government march.

Placate

The embattled president had tried to placate the protesters on Sunday by revoking a pension reform plan that would have increased both employer and employee contributions and reduced benefits, in a bid to cap a rising $76 million deficit at the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS).

It was that plan that first sparked a wave of student protests on Wednesday that quickly spread to other sectors of Nicaraguan society.

"The protests are no longer just about the INSS, it is against a government that denies us freedom of expression, freedom of the press and to demonstrate peacefully," 26-year-old political science student Clifford Ramirez told AFP.

"We believe there is no longer space for dialogue."

The demonstrators won the backing of workers and retirees angered by government corruption and the deterioration in living conditions, with people coming out to show their support by banging kitchen pots.

Intensified

Over the weekend, the protests intensified in Managua with demonstrators erecting barricades of burning tires in the streets as mobs ransacked shops in various parts of the city.