Presidential doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.

The move marked the latest upset in an administration rocked by a series of firings and resignations in a little more than a year since Trump took office.

"I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs," Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson insisted that the allegations against him were false, but said he was withdrawing anyway due to the distraction they were causing.

"Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing – how we give the best care to our nation's heroes," Jackson said.

His withdrawal came just a day after he indicated that he would fight on, telling reporters that his shock nomination was "still moving ahead as planned."

Trump said he had seen the writing on the wall about the nomination, but defended Jackson, saying he "would've done a great job."

"These are all false accusations ... they're trying to destroy a man," Trump told Fox News.

Trump sacked David Shulkin, the previous head of the 370,000-plus person Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in late March after he was accused of spending $122,000 on a nine-day trip to Europe with his wife, which included sightseeing at castles and taking in professional tennis matches.

The agency is notoriously dysfunctional, and a lack of funding has weakened the hospital network specifically dedicated to the health of veterans – a key constituency for Trump.