Armenia's acting head of government Karen Karapetyan on Friday rebuffed talks proposed by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan who says he is the only possible candidate for prime minister.

Karapetyan's refusal to negotiate came after he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Thursday.

The Moscow-allied ex-Soviet country has been in the grips of a political crisis over the past weeks, with veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan quitting after a decade in power.

Pashinyan on Thursday issued an ultimatum to the authorities, saying he should be elected prime minister in a vote by lawmakers on May 1.

"The acting prime minister believes that negotiations where one side dictates the agenda and the other cannot do so, cannot be considered negotiations," a spokesman for Karapetyan told AFP.

The move is expected to further escalate tensions in the impoverished nation of 2.9 million people.

"If I am not elected prime minister, then Armenia will not have a prime minister at all," Pashinyan had told his supporters at a rally in the capital Yerevan on Thursday.

The 42-year-old former newspaper editor added he was willing to hold talks with Karapetyan with reporters present. A previous attempt at talks collapsed earlier this week.