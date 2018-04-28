WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armenian protest leader rallies support for PM bid
Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan has issued an ultimatum to the authorities, saying he should be elected prime minister in a vote by members of parliament on May 1.
Armenian protest leader rallies support for PM bid
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally with supporters in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, Armenia on April 27, 2018. / Reuters
April 28, 2018

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday rallied support for his bid to become prime minister following the resignation of veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan as a major opposition party readied its choice.

Pashinyan was to hold anti-government rallies in Armenia's third largest city of Vanadzor and other towns, driving around the landlocked South Caucasus country with his supporters in a column of cars.

The Prosperous Armenia Party, which holds 31 seats in parliament, was expected to issue a statement on whether it would back Pashinyan, a 42-year-old lawmaker who led mass street protests that prompted Sargsyan to resign as prime minister on Monday after being accused of a power grab by the opposition.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports with more from Yerevan.

Pashinyan said on Friday that he hoped Prosperous Armenia and a smaller opposition party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, "will make up their minds and clarify their position."

Analysts said intensive talks were going on behind the scenes and the situation was highly unpredictable.

Sargsyan's Republican Party has a majority of seats in parliament, but Pashinyan says the party is now in "total disarray," while his supporters are calling for it to stand aside.

Recommended

Pashinyan has issued an ultimatum to the authorities, saying he should be elected prime minister in a vote by lawmakers on May 1.

However, acting head of government Karen Karapetyan has refused to hold talks with him, complaining that he was dictating the agenda.

Analysts say Prosperous Armenia, led by wealthy businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, has expressed support for Pashinyan but some of its members say they will only back the party's leader as a candidate.

Pashinyan, who heads the small Civil Contract party, continued his campaigning around the country after thousands attended a rally he led on Friday in Armenia's second largest city of Gyumri, which hosts a Russian military base.

In the small town of Dilijan two or three hundred locals were waiting for Pashinyan to arrive for a rally, holding Armenian flags and beating drums.

"We want change in Armenia and Pashinyan to be elected prime minister right away. If (Sargsyan's) Republicans refuse to leave power, we will force them to do so peacefully," said one of those waiting, Arman Ovsepeyan, a 43-year-old musician.

Pashinyan was set to hold rallies later in the small town of Ijevan at 1000 GMT and then in Vanadzor at 1300 GMT.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'