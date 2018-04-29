CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Avengers' smashes global record opening with $630 million
The latest Marvel juggernaut "Avengers: Infinity War," that features more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe, also broke the record for highest North American opening weekend, raking in $250 million.
The Avengers logo is seen on the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark during a fan event for Marvel Studio's Avengers: Infinity War movie, in Singapore April 16, 2018. / Reuters
April 29, 2018

"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday.

"The latest Marvel juggernaut... opened with $630M worldwide, making it the largest global weekend tally in the history of film, and this was done without China," industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

The film, which features more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe, also broke the record for highest North American opening weekend, raking in $250 million.

"Infinity War" is the 19th film in the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), combining a whopping nine franchises and a cast list that reads like a who's who of Hollywood's A-list.

Recommended

Robert Downey Jr dons the red and gold metal suit once again as Iron Man; Benedict Cumberbatch is Doctor Strange; Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow; and Australia's Chris Hemsworth is Thor.

Also back for more? Black Panther - the Marvel breakout of the year after the massive opening of the standalone pic in February, Captain America, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, the Guardians of the Galaxy and their assorted allies.

Their mission? To prevent the powerful purple alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) from destroying the universe.

SOURCE:AFP
