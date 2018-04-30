A Syria war monitoring group has said an overnight missile attack in the country's northern region has killed 26 pro-regime fighters, mostly Iranians.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack appears to have been carried out by Israel and targeted an arms depot for surface-to-surface missiles at a base in northern Syria known as Brigade 47. The Observatory said four Syrians were also among casualties.

Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to back Bashar al Assad's forces in the country's seven-year civil war.

The monitor also reported missiles hitting positions near the Nairab air base and Aleppo airport.

TRT World's defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar says Israel was most likely behind the missile attack.

Earlier on Monday, Syrian regime TV reported a "new aggression," with missiles targeting military outposts in northern Syria.

Syrian regime TV reported early on Monday that the missiles targeted outposts in the Hama and Aleppo countryside. It did not say who fired the missiles or whether there were any casualties or damage.

The news comes less than two weeks after a similar report of air strikes on regime installations in the central Homs region and the suburbs of Damascus. But the regime forces later said a false alarm had set off air defence systems.

Earlier this month, seven Iranian military personnel were killed in an air strike on Syria's T4 air base in the central Homs province. Syria, Iran and Russia blamed Israel for that attack. Israel, which has frequently targeted what it says are weapons shipments to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria, did not confirm or deny it.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee reports from Turkey's Gaziantep.

The US, Britain and France also carried out joint air strikes on Syrian regime facilities April 13, in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus they blamed on Bashar al Assad's regime.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or the United States.

