A Malaysian court convicted a Danish citizen on Monday for inaccurate criticism of police on social media, the first person to be prosecuted under a new law against fake news.

Salah Salem Saleh Sulaiman, 46, was charged with spreading false news after he posted a video on YouTube accusing police of taking 50 minutes to respond to distress calls following the shooting of a Palestinian lecturer on April 21.

Police said they took eight minutes to respond to the shooting in the capital, Kuala Lumpur. The charge against Sulaiman said he had "with ill intent, published fake news through a video on YouTube."

'Moment of anger'

Sulaiman, who was unrepresented at the court hearing, pleaded guilty, but said the video was posted in a "moment of anger" and he did not mean any harm.

"I agreed I made a mistake ... I seriously apologise to everybody in Malaysia, not just in the Malaysian police," said Sulaiman, a Danish citizen of Yemeni descent.

Malaysia is among the first few countries to legislate policing of fake news. Critics say the law is aimed at curbing dissent and free speech ahead of Malaysia's May 9 general election.

Offenders could be fined up to $128,000 (500,000 ringgit) and face a maximum of six years in jail.