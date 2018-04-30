Indian forces fired at protesters in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing a young man and wounding at least 14 others, officials said.

Police say Indian troops cordoned off southern Drubgam village following a tip that rebels were hiding there.

As fighting between the troops and rebels raged, anti-India residents tried to march to the site to help the trapped militants escape, leading to clashes between the rock-throwing villagers and government forces who fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas.