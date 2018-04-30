WORLD
Civilian killed as Indian troops open fire on Kashmir protesters
At least 14 people were also wounded as Indian troops fired live ammunition, shotguns and teargas on protesters in the Indian-administered Kashmir.
Indian army soldiers patrol a street near a site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected rebels in Khudwani village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, April 11, 2018. / Reuters Archive
April 30, 2018

Indian forces fired at protesters in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing a young man and wounding at least 14 others, officials said.

Police say Indian troops cordoned off southern Drubgam village following a tip that rebels were hiding there.

As fighting between the troops and rebels raged, anti-India residents tried to march to the site to help the trapped militants escape, leading to clashes between the rock-throwing villagers and government forces who fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Police said the fighting was continuing and at least two soldiers have been injured.

The armed rebellion against India's rule in Kashmir and India's response to it since 1989 has claimed the lives of nearly 100,000 people.

Rebels have been fighting to make the Indian-controlled portion part of Pakistan or an independent country.

SOURCE:AP
