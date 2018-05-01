WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shooting victim's dad sues deputy who didn't enter school
The father of a 17-year old girl who died in the Florida school attack wants to let people know that the sheriff's deputy who failed to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is a coward.
Shooting victim's dad sues deputy who didn't enter school
This Febrary 18, 2015, file image shows school resource officer Scot Peterson during a school board meeting of Broward County. A parent is now suing Peterson. / AP
May 1, 2018

The father of a student killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school is suing the armed officer who stood outside the building as people were massacred within.

Meadow Pollack was among the 17 killed on Valentine's Day in a freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Her father, Andrew Pollack, said Scot Peterson, the former sheriff's deputy and the school's resource officer, is his main target in the wrongful death lawsuit filed on Monday in Broward County.

"He let my daughter get shot nine times at point-blank range," Pollack told the Miami Herald. "He had the opportunity to go in and instead, let all those people get murdered."

The lawsuit also names 19-year-old shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz; the estate of Cruz's mother, who died in November; and James and Kimberly Snead, the couple who took Cruz in after his mother died. It also names three behavioral and mental health facilities that evaluated Cruz at some point before the shooting.

Peterson, 54, was suspended with pay and then immediately resigned and retired on February 23, when video surveillance footage from the school showed he never entered the building when the gunfire began. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel condemned Peterson's actions, saying he should have gone inside.

Main target

Recommended

"Peterson is my main target," Pollack said. "He could have stopped it. Could have saved my kid. Nobody should be able to not do their job, receive a pension and ride off into the sunset."

The lawsuit details Cruz's troubled life, saying the teen "suffered from severe mental illness and was prone to violence."

When Cruz arrived at the high school on February 14, the lawsuit claims a "pusillanimous" Peterson "cowered in a safe location between two concrete walls" as the gunman "rained bullets upon the teachers and students."

Peterson, a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer, pushed back against critics in a statement issued by attorney Joseph DiRuzzo shortly after the shooting. "Allegations that Mr Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue," the statement said.

Pollack said he wants to let people know that Peterson is a "coward."

"My daughter died crawling by a doorway – shielding a classmate who also ended up dying – waiting for someone to come help her. Help never came."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'