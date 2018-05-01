An abandoned high-rise building occupied by squatters in downtown Sao Paulo caught fire and collapsed on Tuesday, sending chunks of fiery debris crashing into neighbouring buildings and surrounding streets.

Firefighters said at least one person had been killed in the collapse and that there could be more.

The building, a former federal police headquarters, caught fire around 1:30 am local time. Firefighters set up a perimeter and worked to evacuate people.

Less than two hours later, as flames engulfed the building, which was at least 20 stories, it collapsed. Globo TV, which was covering the fire, captured the destruction. Images showed the floors falling on themselves like dominoes and debris flying in all directions.

Romulo de Souza, 49, said he was part of a squatter occupation in the neighbouring building. He said when the fire began on the fourth floor, families began evacuating.

"Happily the majority got out," he said.

De Souza said residents believed the fire could have been started by a gas leak.

Others missing

Firefighter Lt Andre Elias told Globo TV that at least one person had been killed in the collapse. Authorities were working to locate several others who were missing.

Clearing debris and accounting for people who had been in the building could likely take days. Several hours after the collapse, smoldering debris continued to emit smoke.