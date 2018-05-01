The UN's nuclear watchdog reiterated on Tuesday it had "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009," citing its assessments from 2015.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that its board of governors had "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed" after it was presented with a report in December 2015.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was new "proof" that Iran's nuclear weapons programme could be reactivated at any time.

Netanyahu's televised presentation came as US President Donald Trump considers whether to pull out of the 2015 atomic accord between Tehran and six world powers.

IAEA evaluates all information

Without referring to Netanyahu's claims directly, the IAEA spokesman said the agency "evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it".

"However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information," he added.

In the statement the IAEA pointed to its previous findings relating to Iran's activities before 2009.

"Before the end of 2003, an organisational structure was in place in Iran suitable for the coordination of a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device," the statement says.

"Although some activities took place after 2003, they were not part of a coordinated effort," it said, adding that "these activities did not advance beyond feasibility and scientific studies, and the acquisition of certain relevant technical competences and capabilities."

CIA chief says Israeli documents 'authentic'

The documents released by Israel on Monday were "authentic," according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who until last week was the director of the CIA.

As he returned from a trip to meet Netanyahu, Pompeo said much of the information they contained was new to American experts.

In an elaborate televised presentation that included props, video and slides, Netanyahu accused Iran of lying about its nuclear ambitions, but he did not provide evidence that Israel's main enemy had actively worked to obtain an atomic weapon since the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the Iran nuclear deal was reached under false pretenses because the country's nuclear programme was more advanced than Iran indicated at the time the deal was negotiated in 2015.

"The problem is the deal was made on a completely false pretense. Iran lied on the front end," Sanders said at a regular White House briefing.

"They were dishonest actors and so the deal that was made was made on things that were not accurate. Particularly the fact that Iran's nuclear capability were far more advanced and further along than they indicated."

'The boy who cried wolf'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the latest claims by lambasting both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, who has a May 12 deadline to decide whether to walk away from the nuclear deal.

Zarif said Israel's accusations on Tehran's nuclear programme were "old allegations" that had been dealt by the United Nations nuclear watchdog in the past.

In a tweet, Zarif dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "the boy who cried wolf," and called his presentation propaganda.

'Horrible agreement'

Hours after Netanyahu's claims, Trump said the presentation and other recent events showed that Trump had been "100 percent right" about Iran.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, alongside visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Trump said he watched part of Netanyahu's presentation and that it was "good."

Trump said Iran's behaviour was "just not an acceptable situation." He pointed to missile tests, saying Iran was "not sitting back idly."

He has declined to say whether he would withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal. But he said if the US did pull out, he still might negotiate a "real agreement."