WORLD
3 MIN READ
Who is Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan?
The 42-year-old former journalist has emerged as the leader of a movement confronting established politics in Armenia. Denied the prime ministership, Pashinyan says he will push ahead with a radical overhaul of politics as usual.
Who is Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan?
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan addresses supporters during a rally in downtown Yerevan on May 1, 2018. / AFP
May 2, 2018

Here is a look at Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian opposition figure leading mass protests against the ruling establishment:

Pashinyan was born in Ijevan, northeastern Armenia, in 1975.

He worked as a journalist and produced work which was critical of Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, the two men who have dominated political life in Armenia since the late 1990s. He rose to be editor of Armenian newspaper Haykakan Zhamanak.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, Pashinyan aligned himself with Levon Ter Petrosyan, Armenia's first president since it became an independent state in 1991, who was making an unsuccessful comeback bid.

Pashinyan was imprisoned in June 2009 on charges of fomenting unrest during post-election protests that turned violent. Pashinyan was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released two years later under amnesty.

Recommended

In a 2017 parliamentary election, Pashinyan was elected a member of the national assembly.

Pashinyan emerged as the leader of a protest movement after Sargsyan, forced to step down as president because of constitutional term limits, announced he would seek to become prime minister instead. After days of mass protests, Sargsyan announced he was quitting the prime minister's post.

Pashinyan has not questioned Armenia's geopolitical alignment with Russia under Sargsyan and his criticism has focused on domestic issues such as corruption and poverty.

In public appearances, he often wears a camouflage T-shirt and cap, though he swapped that outfit for a jacket and tie on Tuesday when he asked parliament to choose him as the next prime minister.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'