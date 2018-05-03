A US trade delegation arrived in China on Thursday for talks on tariffs, with state media saying China will stand up to US bullying if need be and hit back, but it was better to work things out at the negotiating table.

A breakthrough deal to fundamentally change China's economic policies is viewed as highly unlikely during the two-day visit, although a package of short-term Chinese measures could delay a US decision to impose tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese exports.

Journalist Patrick Fok explains.

The discussions, led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to cover a wide range of US complaints about China's trade practices, from accusations of forced technology transfers to state subsidies for technology development.

"Thrilled to be here. Thank you," Mnuchin said upon arriving at his hotel, when asked if he expected progress.

As Mnuchin arrived, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade! I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!"

Throughout his 2016 election campaign, Trump routinely threatened to impose a 45 percent across-the-board tariff on Chinese goods as a way to level the playing field for American workers. At the time, he was also accusing China of manipulating its currency to gain an export advantage, a claim that his administration has since dropped.

'Mutually beneficial and win-win'

The US Embassy in Beijing said the delegation planned to meet Chinese officials on both days, in addition to US Ambassador Terry Branstad, before leaving on Friday evening.

Asked about the talks, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying said they had just begun and she had no information.

She reiterated that China welcomed the talks but that they had to be founded on equality and mutual respect.

"The outcome should be mutually beneficial and win-win," Hua said, speaking at a regular briefing.

In a commentary widely cited in Chinese media on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency said if things went poorly and a trade war did break out, China would never yield and would hit back strongly.