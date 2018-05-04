WORLD
Girls learn self-defence in Indian capital
The self-defence training of school girls across New Delhi assumes special significance in the backdrop of the recent rape cases in the country that made headlines around the world.
Girls at a school in New Delhi are being trained to use simple moves taken from a combination of judo, taekwondo and karate to defend themselves. / TRTWorld
May 4, 2018

Indian police officers are training about 2,000 school girls across the capital New Delhi to defend themselves.

The girls are being trained by the city's police to use simple moves taken from a combination of judo, taekwondo and karate. 

The training assumes special significance in the backdrop of the recent rape cases in the country that made headlines around the world.

The gang-rape of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-administered Kashmir sparked many protests in the south-Asian country in recent weeks.

Authorities may be slow to act, but Indian girls are wasting no time taking up self-defence.

TRT World 's Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi.

SOURCE:TRT World
