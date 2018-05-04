WORLD
3 MIN READ
Central America asylum seekers allowed into US from Mexico
A total of 158 asylum seekers are hoping to present their cases for asylum in the United States.
Central America asylum seekers allowed into US from Mexico
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. May 3, 2018. / Reuters
May 4, 2018

Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum on Thursday despite sharp criticism from US President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.

Seventy men, women and children were allowed into the crowded port of entry border crossing early on Thursday morning, according to Alex Mensing, a caravan organiser with advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras.

Another 62 migrants were still waiting for a chance to begin the asylum process, he said.

On Monday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions beefed up legal resources on the border, including more prosecutors and judges, to handle the groups of people from the caravan.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.

Might be rejected

Throughout the caravan's 3,220-km odyssey from southern Mexico, its mostly Honduran, Salvadoran and Guatemalan members kept hoping they would ultimately get the chance to make their case for asylum in the United States.

Recommended

All the while, they have known their pleas might be rejected.

US border officials had allowed through only small groups at a time, saying the busy San Ysidro crossing to San Diego was saturated and the rest must be patient.

The migrants have spent four chilly nights camped outside the port of entry.

In response to the caravan's arrival at the US-Mexico border crossing, the US Justice Department said it was sending 35 additional assistant US attorneys and 18 immigration judges to the border.

Trump wants to tighten laws to make it harder for people to claim asylum, citing a more than tenfold rise in asylum claims versus 2011.

He has railed against so-called "catch and release" policies that allow some migrants to remain in the United States while their cases await hearing in a clogged legal system.

The Republican president's hard-line stance on immigration, both legal and illegal, has animated many of his core supporters even as his support among the broader American public hovers around 40 percent.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'