Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum on Thursday despite sharp criticism from US President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.

Seventy men, women and children were allowed into the crowded port of entry border crossing early on Thursday morning, according to Alex Mensing, a caravan organiser with advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras.

Another 62 migrants were still waiting for a chance to begin the asylum process, he said.

On Monday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions beefed up legal resources on the border, including more prosecutors and judges, to handle the groups of people from the caravan.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.

Might be rejected

Throughout the caravan's 3,220-km odyssey from southern Mexico, its mostly Honduran, Salvadoran and Guatemalan members kept hoping they would ultimately get the chance to make their case for asylum in the United States.