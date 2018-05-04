President Donald Trump enthusiastically embraced the National Rifle Association on Friday, vowing not to tighten US firearms laws despite suggesting after a Florida school shooting that he would take on the powerful gun-rights group.

At the NRA's annual convention in Dallas, Trump called again for arming teachers and increasing school security to head off future mass shootings like the one in Parkland, Florida in February that killed 17 people. Such measures are supported by the NRA.

With Republican control of the US Congress up for grabs in November's midterm elections, Trump used the NRA platform to return to rhetoric he used in 2016 to excite pro-gun voters, warning that Democrats are determined to take away Americans' guns.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports.

Americans' right to firearms "under siege"

Trump made no mention of gun-control proposals he tentatively floated in the past, such as raising the age limit for buying rifles. The NRA opposes that and other limits on gun sales as a violation of the right to gun ownership under the Second Amendment to the US Constitution.

Democratic lawmakers generally support tighter gun laws, but specific proposals that they favor, such as universal background checks and a ban on military-style "assault" rifles, would not alter the Second Amendment.

"Get Republicans elected"

"Your Second Amendment rights are under siege. But they will never, ever be under siege as long as I'm your president," Trump told the cheering crowd.

"We've got to get Republicans elected."

"The one thing that stands between Americans and the elimination of our Second Amendment rights has been conservatives in Congress," he said.

The Parkland massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 seemed to have marked a turning point in America's long-running gun debate, sparking a youth-led movement for tighter gun controls.