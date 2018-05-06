Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signed off in style as they thrashed Burnley 5-0 in his last Premier League home game on Sunday with the kind of dominant performance he would have wanted after 22 years in charge.

Wenger was given a guard of honour from both teams and the match officials before kickoff, and received roars of support throughout the match from the home fans, most of whom had donned their complimentary red "Merci Arsene" T-shirts.

Arsenal's January record signing, Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, opened the scoring in the 14th minute at The Emirates, racing into the area to guide home Alexandre Lacazette's cross with the outside of his right foot.

France striker Lacazette then doubled the lead for the Gunners just before halftime, volleying in a low ball from Hector Bellerin on the right side of the goal.

Second-half strikes from Sead Kolasinac, Aubameyang again and Alex Iwobi put the game well beyond Burnley's reach.

Burnley, who narrowly avoided relegation last season but are now preparing for their first season of European football since 1967, with qualification for the Europa League, had been hoping before the game to pull level on 57 points with Arsenal.

Instead, the result means the Gunners will finish the season in sixth place, with Burnley one place behind them in seventh.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Ashley Barnes, their joint top-scorer this season, crashed into the back of Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and walked slowly off the field minutes later, cradling his left arm, to be replaced by Sam Vokes.

Arsenal's emphatic victory, which matched their best result this season, was little consolation for the midweek loss in the Europa League semi-final to Atletico Madrid, however, which meant they miss out on Champions League football next season.

Merci Arsene