A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm.

"In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience," 27-year-old Jamie Fox said on Monday.

Fox and his then fiancée, Zanele Ndlovu, were canoeing on the Zambezi, one of Africa's longest rivers when a crocodile attacked them on April 30. Ndlovu lost her right arm and suffered injuries to her left hand. Five days later, they married in a hospital chapel.

"We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebrations went ahead at the original venue but Zanele and I had to remain at the hospital," Fox said.

He described the wedding as "incredible."

Terrifying tragedy