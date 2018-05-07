More than 1,000 people held captive in northeastern Nigeria by the jihadi group Boko Haram have been rescued, Nigeria's military said Monday.

The hostages, which consisted mainly of women and children, were rescued from four villages in the Bama area of Borno State, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu said. Among the rescued were some men who had been forced to become Boko Haram fighters, he said.

Nigeria's military conducted the operation with allies from the Multinational Joint Task Force, according to Chukwu.

He wouldn't give details of when the rescues took place or over what period of time. Neither was it clear how long the captives had been held hostage.