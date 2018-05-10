The death toll from flooding caused by a burst dam wall in Kenya's Rift Valley rose to 47 on Thursday and could go higher as more bodies are pulled from the mud, the local police chief said.

"So far it is 47 dead. We are still on the ground," Japheth Kioko, the police chief for Rongai division, told Reuters news agency.

The dam in Nakuru county burst late on Wednesday, affecting as many as 2,000 people.

It happened after weeks of heavy rain, causing "huge destruction" and deaths, a government official said on Thursday.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.