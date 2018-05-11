WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq's Kirkuk hopes to heal deep ethnic divisions
Iraq's Kirkuk has a diverse ethnic makeup. Turkmen, Arabs, Kurds and Christians all live there. Ahead of parliamentary elections, minority leaders are calling for cooperation.
Iraq's Kirkuk hopes to heal deep ethnic divisions
Electoral campaign posters are seen on May 8, 2018, in the multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk. Iraqi goes to the poll on May 12. / AFP
May 11, 2018

Iraq, a country marred by deep divisions, will hold its parliamentary elections this weekend.

One city where those divisions are especially exposed is Kirkuk.

It came back under the control of the central government in Baghdad after the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) based in Erbil, which had occupied Kirkuk, held a disputed independence referendum in the country's north last year. 

Recommended

Following the referendum, the KRG's peshmerga forces retreated in the face of central government troops who had amassed near the city in preparation for military action.

In previous elections, US-backed Kurdish parties have had the upper hand, butTRT World'sSara Firth went to find out if this time will be different.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'