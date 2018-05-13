WORLD
2 MIN READ
Unity among New York's Jewish community over the embassy move?
With more Jews than any other city in the world, the moving the US embassy to Jerusalem has been welcomed by New York's Jews, but not by all. Some fear the move may have sabotaged chances of peace.
A pro-Israel supporter in New York City’s Times Square, November 21, 2012. New York is home to the largest Jewish community in the world. Many have welcomed the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem, but not all. Some worry it may have sabotaged chances of peace. / Reuters
May 13, 2018

While the reaction to the moving US embassy in Israel has been highly contentious globally and very unwelcome among Palestinians, the move has been welcomed by many in the largest Jewish community in the world outside Israel.

Jews in New York have welcomed the move saying that Jerusalem has always been a part of their lives and their identity.

But among some in the Jewish community there is disquiet, because they believe the move could have sabotaged any chance of peace with the Palestinians.

Despite the controversy it is unlikely that any future US president will reverse the decision. TRT World’s Jon Brain reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRT World
