A New York judge on Wednesday will announce the sentencing of a former deputy CEO of Turkey’s public bank, Hakan Atilla, three months after a jury found him guilty in the case relating to the evasion of US sanctions on Iran.

Earlier on April 4, US prosecutors had asked the federal judge hearing the case to sentence the Turkish banking executive to more than 15 years in prison.

In March 2016, authorities in the United States arrested Reza Zarrab, a businessman who has both Iranian and Turkish citizenship, for breaching US sanctions against Iran. He was the prime suspect in the case until he pleaded guilty and became a witness, putting the former deputy CEO of Halkbank at the centre of the crimes.

Zarrab’s testimony started in Federal District Court in Manhattan on December 29 and took seven days.

During his testimony, Zarrab said that he had never bribed Atilla nor had a private meeting with the executive. The statement did not carry weight in the eyes of the jury when it declared Atilla guilty.

Zarrab also said that Atilla had sought legal documents for transactions, prompting him to complain about Atilla to his then general manager of Halkbank, Suleyman Aslan.

The case caused a strain in the relations between Turkey and the US, which were already at odds over US support for the YPG in Syria and Washington's lack of response to Ankara's request to extradite Fetullah Gulen, who is the head of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and has been living in the US under self-exile since the late 90s.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Atilla was "definitely innocent" and declaring him criminal was almost equivalent to declaring Turkey a criminal.

"There is a judicial procedure and the lawyers of Halkbank especially are following this judicial process. I hope it doesn’t yield a result that will completely destroy Turkish-US relations," Erdogan said.

FETO had carried out the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK, which has been waging a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than 30 years and is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and Ankara.

Let’s remember what the US case against Atilla was about and why it is controversial:

What are the charges against Atilla?

The US has charged nine people with “conspiracies to defraud the United States, to violate the IEEPA, to commit bank fraud, and to commit money laundering, as well as substantive counts of bank fraud and money laundering.”

However, Zarrab and Atilla are the only ones to have been arrested by the US authorities.

In early January, the jury found Atilla guilty on five charges related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

The verdict by a panel of six men and six women against Atilla, 47, was reached after more than three weeks of testimony and four days of deliberation.

Contradictions of the case

The US case against the Iranian-Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab shifted against Hakan Atilla, after the former plead guilty and made an agreement with the New York prosecutor’s office to become a witness.