Palestine recalls envoys to four EU nations
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has recalled its ambassadors to Romania, Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic because these countries participated and celebrated at a reception of the US embassy which opened in Jerusalem.
Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine, Riyad H Mansour speaks during a press conference after the UN Security Council meeting on May 15, 2018, at UN Headquarters in New York. / AFP
May 16, 2018

The Palestinian Authority has recalled its envoys to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria after their ambassadors attended an Israeli reception marking the US embassy's move to Jerusalem, it said on Wednesday.

The statement from the PA's Foreign Ministry said the EU nations' ambassadors had attended the reception on Sunday, a day before the US opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem.

The embassy move and Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has deeply angered Palestinians, who see the Israeli-occupied eastern sector of the city as the capital of their future state.

The ministry "sees this participation as a grave breach of international law and United Nations resolutions which confirm that Jerusalem has been occupied since 1967 and ban countries from moving their embassies there," the statement said.

"The recalls are to consult with our ambassadors to these states about their positions and their commitment to the EU's positions."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday withdrew his top envoy to Washington.

The European Union opposed the US move of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The embassy move was accompanied by mass protests and clashes along the Gaza border that saw Israeli forces kill some 60 Palestinians.

Israel has faced international criticism over its use of deadly force against demonstrators.

It says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass infiltrations from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by  Hamas.

Jerusalem's status is perhaps the thorniest issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community. It sees the entire city as its capital.

