President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US hasn't been notified about North Korea's threat to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong-un next month.

North Korea threatened earlier in the day to scrap the historic summit next month between Trump and Kim, saying it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons. Trump maintained that he'll still insist on the country's denuclearisation should the summit go on.

"We haven't been notified at all" about the threat, Trump said as he welcomed the president of Uzbekistan to the White House.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has the latest.

He added, "We haven't seen anything. We haven't heard anything. We will see what happens."