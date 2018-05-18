Six civilians, including a husband and wife and a soldier, were killed after Indian and Pakistani soldiers targeted border posts and villages along the highly militarised frontier in India-administered Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The cross-border firing and shelling began overnight and spread to dozens of posts in the Jammu region of the disputed Himalayan territory, said Indian police officer S D Singh.

Indian paramilitary officials said their soldiers responded to Pakistani gunfire and shelling, describing it as "unprovoked and indiscriminate."

The officials said the paramilitary soldier was killed by a Pakistani sniper on Thursday night, leading to cross-border firing and shelling at several forward posts.

The husband and wife were killed in India-administered Kashmir. At least seven civilians were also wounded and were being treated in hospitals.

Pakistan military accuses India

In Pakistan, the military accused Indian troops of initiating "unprovoked" violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord between the two countries along the frontier near Kashmir and targeting the civilian population including four villagers who died on Friday morning.

In a statement, the military said that Indian fire also wounded 10 people, including three children, in the border village near the city of Sialkot, bordering Kashmir.

It said Pakistani troops "effectively" responded and targeted the Indian posts from where the fire came.

The military said the artillery exchange was continuing.