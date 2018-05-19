WORLD
Multiple blasts at Afghanistan stadium kill at least 10: officials
The three explosions at the ground in the eastern city of Jalalabad also injured at least 57. Less than a week ago, a group of attackers stormed a government building in the same city, killing 15 and injuring 42.
A security official keeps watch at the site of blasts in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan on May 13, 2018. Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack. / Reuters
May 19, 2018

As many as 10 people were killed and dozens more wounded by multiple explosions at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan late on Friday night, officials said.

The blasts occurred at the stadium as it was hosting a cricket match at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council said.

The final death toll remains unconfirmed, with officials citing varying numbers of victims, ranging from eight to 12. 

Ahmad Ali Hazrat, the head of Nangarhar Provincial Council told TRT World  at least 12 people were killed in the blasts. 

Less than a week ago, Daesh claimed a car bomb attack which targeted a government building in Jalalabad. At least 15 people were killed and 42 injured. 

