The Trump administration will withdraw assistance from northwest Syria dominated by militant factions and focus recovery efforts on areas where US-led forces have retaken territory from Daesh in the northeast, US officials with knowledge of the decision have said.

CBS, which first reported the story, said tens of millions of dollars will be cut from previous US-backed efforts in the northwest, including projects for "countering violent extremism, supporting independent society and independent media, strengthening education, and advocating for community policing."

US officials told Reuters that humanitarian assistance would not be affected in the northwest around Idlib province.

"US assistance for programmes in northwest Syria are being freed up to provide potential increased support for priorities in northeast Syria," a State Department official told Reuters.

A second official said the administration believed it wanted to move the assistance to areas where the US had more control.

President Donald Trump in March froze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria while his administration reassesses Washington's role in the Syrian conflict.

The review is still under way, one US official said.

Trump said in March that it was time for the United States to leave Syria, following allied victories against the Daesh terror group. About 2,000 US troops are deployed in Syria.

In April, however, Trump deepened US involvement by ordering missile strikes against Syria in response to a poison gas attack that killed dozens of people.

A third US official said the cuts in the northwest would take place over a period of months.

"The danger is a repeat of what the president criticised about Iraq - leaving a vacuum where the violence can get worse and extremists can exploit that," the official added.