In a piazza in the centre of Milan, supporters of Italy's far-right League party came Sunday to cast their vote on the new government programme agreed by their party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

The coalition contract, published Friday by the two political forces, aims to end over two months of political deadlock after inconclusive elections in March.

Both parties have presented the contract to their voters for a symbolic, non-binding vote.

After publishing the deal on their direct democracy platform, M5S announced Friday that it had been approved by 94 percent of the nearly 45,000 who voted, while the figure for the 215,000 League supporters who voted on Saturday and Sunday was 91 percent.

"It's not ideal to govern with the Five Star Movement as we don't have a lot in common," said Giorgio Corti as he approached the voting gazebo covered with the blue League flags and posters of their nationalist leader Matteo Salvini.

The mechanic said he didn't agree with the M5S flagship policy of a basic universal income for Italy's poorest but that he would vote in favour of the contract all the same.

"I don't think money should be given to people who don't want to work, but I'll vote in favour of the contract rather than have a government of technocrats who no one elected," he said.

League voter Paolo Bertini was also voting in favour but only because "we have to have a government".

The engineer said he was worried about the feasibility of the coalition's ambitious economic policies.